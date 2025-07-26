Fife Flyers add physical Viking warrior who ‘feeds off fans’ energy’

Fife Flyers have beefed up their squad with the addition of another big player with real physical presence.

Norwegian skater Didrik Svendsen stands six three tall, weighs in at 18 stones, and comes with the reputation for a no nonsense style of play.

His signing was announced at last night’s ‘Meet The Management’ Q&A attended by over 300 fans - and the video promo showing some of his thundering checks went down a storm.

Svendsen, 30, is the first Norwegian import to sign for Flyers, and he is certain to light up match nights.

Didrik Svendsen will bring a huge physical presence to the team this season (PIc: Derek Young)

The forward’s points prediction isn’t high, but his physicality and sheer will be a key factor in coach Jamie Russell’s new look squad - and take some of the heat off the spotlight off new enforcer Garet Hunt.

Those signings signalled a shift in approach from Flyers’ previous rosters which many fans have felt were bullied by too many visiting teams.

An experienced forward, Svendsen has 447 EliteHockey Ligaen (EHL) games under his belt which also includes a short stint with Manglerud and most recently Vålerenga where he has played since the 2022/23 season. Working his way through the junior ranks of his hometown team Sparta Sarpsborg, he went on to represent them in the top tier of Norwegian hockey.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, said: “When we agreed our vision for our new roster, we said that this team will be tough and will entertain. Didrik is exactly the type of player who will do this for us.“Not only does he have toughness and physical ability, Didrik skates well and has a big shot in his repertoire. He’s a player who feeds from spectator energy and I am absolutely certain he will be one of our fan favorites.”

Jamie Russell, head coach added: “Didrik is an extremely large man that moves surprisingly well for a big guy. “He will be heavy on the forecheck and he can absolutely rip the puck”.

Svendsen will wear the number 95 jersey. He is the 12th signing unveiled this summer, with more players to be announced in the coming days.