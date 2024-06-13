Fife Flyers add second netminder in move which brings goalie back to Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Flyers have added a second netminder to their roster for the new season with the signing of Brython Preece.

He joins from NIHL outfit Berkshire Bees, but will be familiar to fans from his previous stint with Dundee Stars where he understudied former Fife netminder, Adam Morrison, icing in 17 games in 2021-22 and 13 the following season.

Born in Newport, Wales, Preece started his career with Cardiff Devils’ junior development before spending two seasons with the Ontario Hockey Academy at under-18 level. He made his EIHL debut in 2017-18 with six games for Coventry Blaze before going on to be part of Stars’ organisation for three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season he switched to the NIHL to become the starting netminder with Bees where he posted a saves percentage of .881 in 44 regular season games and .848 across 6 post season games.

Netminder Brython Preece in action for Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Black)

Preece arrives as Andy Little departs to join SNL outfit Kirkcaldy Kestrels where he will challenge Craig Holland for the starting slot. The new goalie is another piece of the jigsaw in place for head coach Tom Coolen, who said: “Brython comes to us with game experience from the EIHL and the motivation to become a better player. He is a welcome addition.”