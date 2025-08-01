Fife Flyers add second Swedish defenceman to new look blue line

Fife Flyers have added a fifth new defencemen to their roster for the forthcoming season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Stensson will join fellow Swede, Jonas Emmerdahl, on the blue line under new coach Jamie Russell when the action gets underway at the end of this month. The 28-year old also joins new additions Ethan Hadden, Ryan Nicholson and Drew McLean as the squad moves close to being completed.

Stensson spent last season playing for DEAC in the Erste Liga/Hungary National League where he averaged a point per game throughout the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as a two-way defenceman with a physical game, he is another player with strong leadership qualities on the ice

Alexander Stensson joins a completely rebuilt Fife Flyers team for the new ice hockey season (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Stensson spent the first decade of his career in his home country, playing junior hockey with Rögle BK before spending seven seasons in HockeyEttan icing in 248 games.

Head coach Jamie Russell welcomed his addition.

He said: “Alexander is a consistent, offensive producer. “He plays with a high compete level and battles hard every shift. He will be a great complement to the group that we are building on our D core.”

Max Birbraer, club president and GM, added: “As we build our defensive core we are looking for a balance of being solid, hard to play against, being mobile and have some offensive ability. Not only does Alexander tick the offensive box, he is also very reliable defensively and definitely is a very important piece for us. Both our power play and penalty kill just got a hell of a lot better.”