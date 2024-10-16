Fife Flyers add size up front with signing of new Canadian centreman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Flyers have added size to the front line with the signing of six foot three centreman, Ryan Foss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to arrive in Kirkcaldy on Thursday and is set to make his debut in the weekend games away to Dundee Stars on Friday and home to Guildford Flames on Saturday.

The move comes as head coach Tom Coolen looks to strengthen his roster after a tough few weeks in which injuries to key players have taken their toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foss, 28, a native of Oakville, Ontario, iced last season with with HC 19 Humenné in the Slovakian Extraliga. He joined them for the closing weeks of the campaign after making the move from Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL. The move to Humenne saw him replace Vitalijs Pavlovs who had left to join Flyers .

Tom Coolen will pitch new signing Ryan Foss into the action this weekend (Pic: Derek Young)

Foss brings a track record for finding the net and logging ice time.

In his 18 months with Admirals he recorded 20 goals and 46 assists (66 points) in 93 games. He joined them after spending the 2021-22 season in the France2 league with Neuilly-sur-Marne in his pro debut season.

Foss ended that campaign second on the team in points (36) and led in assists with 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before heading overseas, he played four years at Acadia University - Tom Coolen’s old patch - in USports. His career with the Axemen consisted of 81 games played with 15 goals and 27 assists.

In 2016-17, he shined with the Oakville Blades in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL), leading the team with 68 points in 52 games. His junior career began with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he made his name with 32 points in 58 games during the 2013-14 season.

On the signing of Foss, Coolen commented, ‘Ryan is a solid skating big center who put up good numbers in the ECHL. He gives us more depth and size down the middle’

Foss added: ‘I am very excited about joining the team and competing with the guys. After speaking with coach Coolen I knew this would be a great fit. I have heard nothing but good things about the organisation and look forward to getting to know the fans and helping the team win.”