Fife Flyers add Slovenian forward to roster as one player heads south

Fife Flyers have added a new import to the line-up for this weekend ahead of their double header against Dundee Stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slovenian winger Jaka Sturm has signed for the 2025/26 season and is in line to make his debut on home ice tonight (Saturday).

Sturm’s arrival comes as forward Richard Hartmann Jnr returns to Peterborough Pirates to continue his two-way deal with the Fife club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year old new signing has spent much of his career with his hometown club, Acroni Jesenice in the Alps Hockey League. He also featured in the Continental Cup last season, picking two helpers in his three appearances and prior to that, played in Olimpija Ljubljana for three seasons between 2021 and 2024, where he featured in the Champions Hockey League and won three Slovenian championships.

Head coach Jamie Russell has beefed up his forward lines with a new import (Pic: Derek Young)

He played a total of 190 games in the Alps HL, scoring 40 goals and 71 assists, totalling 111 points from his seven seasons there.

His arrival is a boost for Flyers’ firepower with several import forwards missing games through injury, including Didrik Svendsen, who is listed as doubtful, Johan Porsberger who is ‘day to day’ , and Justin Ducharme who will be out for a couple more weeks.

Czech forward Vlastimil Dostalek is back in the line-up after missing the opening games of the new EIHL season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell said: “Jaka is a big winger who plays with pace. He has good hockey sense and is coming off a very productive season.“I’m pleased to bring him into our team and look forward to seeing what can do for us in the season ahead.”

Sturm landed in Kirkcaldy in time to train with his new team-mates.

He said: “I feel happy and proud to have signed. I’m excited to be here and I’ve already met the guys who have made me feel welcome. I wanted to go somewhere away from Slovenia and play in another league so when Flyers came to me, I didn’t think twice. I heard a lot of positive things about the team, and their long and proud history.”

Meanwhile, Richard Hartmann Jnr will ice with Peterborough Pirates tonight after returning to the club. He remains on a two-way deal with Flyers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wendy’s Peterborough Phantoms are delighted to announce the return of forward, Richard Pirates head coach, Ashley Tait, said: “We had obviously planned to start the year with Richard so to get him back is a positive. I think he’ll have a point to prove and the way he plays will reinforce that.”