Fife Flyers add Swedish forward who iced with two EIHL teams last season

Swedish forward Johan Eriksson has joined the Kirkcaldy club after splitting last season with spells at Guildford Flames and Dundee Stars.

The 30-year old skater joins a completely new look forward line with not one single import from last season returning.

The six foot one, right-shooting forward spent most of his hockey career in his home country before switching to the EIHL last season. Eriksson also has experience playing in the top tier in France, and the Central European EBEL League.

Johan Eriksson icing for Dundee Stars last season (Pic: Derek Black)

At Flames, Eriksson logged 11 points in 18 appearances before being cut. He then joined Jeff Mason’s Stars where he registered 17 points from 36 league games.

Tom Coolen, Flyers’ coach, said “Johan is a proven scorer. He is big and strong and looking to improve his offensive totals from last year. He has been working hard all summer and is ready to go."