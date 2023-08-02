The 27-year old was an over-age, sixth round 2015 draft pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Memorial Cup champion and recent ECHL Kelly Cup winner. His move to Fife reunites him with forward Lucas Chiodo who skated with him at Merano in the Alps Hockey League this season

The signing is another key piece in new coach Tom Coolen’s jigsaw as he builds a completely new-look team with the countdown to the 2023-24 now well underway.

He has completely revamped the forward lines, and, so far, brought back just two defenceman in Jonas Emmerdahl and Reece Harsch, along with netminder Shane Owen, who he coached in Poland, and who was on a two-year deal.

Fife Flyers new signing, defenceman Stephen Desrocher (Pic: Kevin Baumgertner)

Coolen said: "Stephen brings a background of playing success to the Fife Flyers. He is a smooth skating defenceman, with good size and reach. He will definitely add stability to our blueline group.”

The left-shooting blue liner registered 128 points in 243 appearances over five seasons in the OHL. During that time, he wore an ‘A’ for the Oshawa Generals and a ‘C’ for the Kingston Frontenacs. He also lifted the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup during the 2015 season with the Oshawa Generals. From there, Desrocher joined the University of Western Ontario for the 17/18 season.

During the 21/22 season, Desrocher signed an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals which saw him assigned to the Florida Everblades where he lifted the Kelly Cup.