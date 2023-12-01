Fife Flyers add vastly experienced Latvian national team centre as injury cover
The vastly experienced Vitālijs Pavlovs arrived in Kirkcaldy this afternoon and is expected to go straight into the line up for Saturday’s home game against Coventry Blaze before boarding the team bus to head to Guildford Flames on Sunday.
Pavlovs was a quick addition to the line-up after the club confirmed Hawerchuk had been put on the Injury Reserve (IR) list with an unspecified upper body injury for 28 days, ruling him out of December’s busy schedule.
And with several other players carrying injuries, Pavlovs arrival will help to ease the pressure as Flyers take on the two sides below them in the standings. The 34-year old from Riga, Latvia, brings a wealth of experience having iced in 281 KHL games with Dynamo Riga, 78 games in the ECHL with Colorado Eagles and, most recently, 55 Polska Hokej Liga games and 58 Slovakian Extraliga games with JKH GKS Jastrzębie, HK Dukla Michalovce and HC 19 Humenné respectively.
Pavlovs has also made 154 appearances for the Latvian National team at various levels where he worked with Coolen who was assistant coach.,
The player arrived in town on Friday afternoon with just enough time to settle in before lacing up for the weekend action.
Coolen said “Vitālijs Pavlovs is a big, experienced center. He has played in the highest levels of competition; the Olympic Games, World Championships, KHL and most recently the Slovak Extraliga where he logged key minutes over the last two seasons. He plays a two way game and can be used in all situations.”