Fife Flyers add veteran Czech centreman to roster

The Czech skater has iced in over 700 games in his home country, logging some 425 regular season points.

The club is working to get him into town in time for this weekend’s opening league games at home to Manchester Storm on Saturday and Sunday’s road trip to ace Coventry Blaze,

Flyers have been looking to draft in an extra import, and saw a verbal deal with an un-named skater fall through at the last minute last week, but they have moved quickly to tie up the trial with Kloz whose entire career has been spent in the Czech Republic.

Jan Kloz (Pic: HC Vsetin)

The 5’9” centre has played with a number of clubs during his career skating in both the Czech Premier League and the second division.

The 35-year-old has also picked up a few accolades along the way, winning the Czech second division twice.

Kloz was also the top goal scorer in the second division in 2016/17 and racked up the most assists in the 2015/16 play-offs.

He has been on Flyers’ radar for several weeks after the coaches got the go ahead to add an additional import to the roster.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach said: “I have been looking at Jan for a couple of weeks now.

"He is an experienced player, playing at the highest level in the Czech Republic, and done really well.

“He skates well, for a smaller guy he is pretty physical and he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

"He goes to the dirty areas and does not mind getting stuck in.

“Jan is a skilled guy so we will be looking for him to feature in the special teams whilst we have guys out.”