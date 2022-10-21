Fife Flyers added Canadian defenceman to roster
Fife Flyers sign have added a new defenceman to their roster ahead of this weekend’s home double header.
Canadian blueliner Seth Bafaro joins the team from Kamloops, British Columbia.
Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “Seth will provide much needed depth at the backend. He skates well, competes and will be a steady addition to our defensive group."
Bafaro joins as summer signing Simon Fernholm remains sidelined indefinitely with a head injury.
The Swedish blueliner has made just two appearances since pre-season.
Earlier this month, the club confirmed it had no specific timescale for his return, and said it was in active talks with several possible signings as it looked for injury cover.
Fernholm iced across one weekend in defeats at the hands of Manchester Storm and Coventry Blaze, but has been an absentee from the Challenge Cup and early league action.
Bafaro has arrived in Fife ahead of this weekend’s games against Coventry Blaze and Cardiff Devils.
At six foot he brings some presence to the blue line.
The 22-year old iced with Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Vipers in the WHL, but most recently was with Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, where he played 14 games in season 2021-22.
The 6' d-man has arrived in Fife and will begin preparing to join the team for his first season of hockey in the UK.