News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife Flyers added Canadian defenceman to roster

Fife Flyers sign have added a new defenceman to their roster ahead of this weekend’s home double header.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Seth Bafaro has joined Fife Flyers (Pic: Larry Brunt)
Seth Bafaro has joined Fife Flyers (Pic: Larry Brunt)

Canadian blueliner Seth Bafaro joins the team from Kamloops, British Columbia.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “Seth will provide much needed depth at the backend. He skates well, competes and will be a steady addition to our defensive group."

Bafaro joins as summer signing Simon Fernholm remains sidelined indefinitely with a head injury.

Most Popular

The Swedish blueliner has made just two appearances since pre-season.

Earlier this month, the club confirmed it had no specific timescale for his return, and said it was in active talks with several possible signings as it looked for injury cover.

Read More

Read More
Fife Flyers look to sign cover as defenceman out long-term with head injury

Fernholm iced across one weekend in defeats at the hands of Manchester Storm and Coventry Blaze, but has been an absentee from the Challenge Cup and early league action.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Bafaro has arrived in Fife ahead of this weekend’s games against Coventry Blaze and Cardiff Devils.

At six foot he brings some presence to the blue line.

The 22-year old iced with Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Vipers in the WHL, but most recently was with Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, where he played 14 games in season 2021-22.

The 6' d-man has arrived in Fife and will begin preparing to join the team for his first season of hockey in the UK.

Fife FlyersFife