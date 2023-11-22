Fife Flyers head into the weekend schedules on a three-game winning streak - and aim to keep that going as they host Manchester Storm on Saturday before making the long road trip to Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

Three single goal wins - two of them in overtime - have pushed the team into a top eight slot in the EIHL, but the standings are so tight they are just four po9ints off second placed Cardiff. The back to back weekend wins over Coventry Blaze also put clear daylight between the sides, with the Midlanders looking to be in some difficulty at the foot of the table.

Flyers go into the weekend games with a full roster to choose from, and a desire to square the series with Storm after a 2-0 road loss in Altrincham last month.

That game was played without head coach Tom Coolen on the bench as he served a one-game suspension watching from the stands.

A pile on in front of Coventry Blaze net in the game at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“We hit the post twice in that gamer,” he said, “and Storm play in their right rink very well. They are off to a good start, but we are playing well, our home record is good and we want to keep taking points. Winning three games in a row is good - and not that easy to do in this league. We have worked on some things that have helped our game and I want to keep building on that.”

Third top Storm have a three in three schedule this weekend, playing at Dundee on Friday and Glasgow on Sunday. Their match-ups with Fife have often been lively affairs - and the fans could be in for a treat.

Sunday sees Flyers make the long road trip to Cardiff for the first time this season. Wins in Wales have been few and far apart over many years, but they have already posted results on the road, and a point of two would be a huge boost.