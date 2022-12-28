Fife Flyers aim to unveil new signing for Hogmanay game against Belfast Giants

The club face Belfast Giants twice in three days to wrap up 2022 and the first half of a tough league campaign.

The team makes a second long journey across the Irish Sea in seven days on Thursday, returning to the scene of a painful 8-0 whitewash on December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they then welcome Giants to Kirkcaldy for a Hogmanay match that the club hopes will spark the interest of fans after Tuesday night saw 1400 enjoy a fine 4-1 win over Dundee Stars - a big jump on recent numbers which had tumbled below 1000.

Flyers celebrate a key goal in their win against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

That was just their third win on home ice this season, but with a hectic December schedule giving way to a quieter January, the coaching staff are optimistic there is breathing pace for players to shake off injuries and re-set for a second half push for a play-off spot.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, confirmed a signing was on the cards - and the new player could be here before the year is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We promised in summer we would not sit idle and we haven’t.

“We have brought every available body in to make sure we have bolstered the roster and are committed to carrying an extra guy the entire year.“We have a guy who we think will help us and will bring us some offence. We are just waiting on clearance, and hope to have him in for the Hogmanay game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikael Johansson in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers have been searching for a player to replace speedy goalscorer Shawn Cameron since he sustained a season torn cruciate ligament on October 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new face would be a huge tonic for the fans as well as the players, and Tuesday’s solid win over Stars was another step forward as the team rediscovered some of the flair that ignited such optimism in the opening weeks.

It pushed Flyers back into eighth spot, but they need to take points from the year-ending Giants’ double header to cement that place with Stars just one point behind and with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 8-0 shut out in Belfast was a poor result - the game was effectively over before the end of the first period as Giants romped into a 4-0 lead - but the coaches are keen to set the record straight.

Hutchins said: “They are a good team, but we are a lot better than we showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m tired talking about injuries, and hopefully we are on the other side of that. We have to start targeting those above us and leave those behind us in the dust.”

He was delighted with the way Fife took control of the game against Dundee on home ice, after a hesitant start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We heavily outshot them in the second and controlled the play and were rewarded with the lead To go out and get the third goal as big relief for players, coaches and the fans. It kept us right there in the standings.