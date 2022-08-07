Fife Flyers: All the signings so far for the 2022-23 ice hockey season

There has been a flurry of signing news as the club looks to start afresh in September after finishing a poor tenth, and last, in the EIHL last season.
Todd Dutiaume, head coach and GM, and Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, have certainly run the changes, with just three imports from last season;s roster returning - so far.
They have also given the defence a shake-up with three new skaters signed, and gone for players with solid hockey experience.
There are still a number of slots to be filled, but the fans can start to pour over possible lines and look at how the roster is shaping up compared to their EIHL rivals.
This is how Flyers line up, so far …
Jonas Emmerdahl, Defenceman:
A welcome return for one of the few players to earn pass marks last season.
The 30-year old Swede dug deep on game nights as Fife toiled through the season.
He was also part of the leadership team having been named assistant captain.
Photo: Steve Gunn
Bari McKenzie, Forward:
His 16th EIHL season and his fourth in Fife, which has become a second home since joining in 2018.
Bari’s commitment to the team-through some pretty tough times has been rock solid, and he’s gone out and done whatever has been asked of him.
A key figure in the dressing room too - one of the few to interact with fans on social media.
Photo: Steve Gunn
Shane Owen, Netminder:
The rock which kept Flyers afloat on many, many game nights last season is back.
Now in his third spell with the club, Owen will again backstop the team - this time with a new look defence.
His hockey CV speaks for itself - he was last season;s Mirror of Merit award winner which goes to the player who makes the greatest contribution across the season.
Photo: Steve Gunn
Chris Lawrence, Forward
He gave Flyers a much needed zap of energy, confidence and grit when he joined late last season.
A broken ankle curtailed his campaign, but, healed and fit, he returns to lead from the front from day one and should be a key figure.
A face-off expert who also stands his ground front of net, he is what Fife have been crying out for since Evan Bloodoff left in 2019.
Photo: Jillian McFarlane