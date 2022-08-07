Fife Flyers: All the signings so far for the 2022-23 ice hockey season

3. Fife Flyers 2022-23

Shane Owen, Netminder: The rock which kept Flyers afloat on many, many game nights last season is back. Now in his third spell with the club, Owen will again backstop the team - this time with a new look defence. His hockey CV speaks for itself - he was last season;s Mirror of Merit award winner which goes to the player who makes the greatest contribution across the season.

Photo: Steve Gunn