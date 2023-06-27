The teams meet in the opening weekend in Challenge Cup action on September 23 and 24. The first game on Saturday is at Braehead Arena with the return in Kirkcaldy on the Sunday. With both sides having new coaches behind the bench and a host of new players, it should be a great curtain-raiser to the new campaign which will run through to April 2024.

The full fixture list is due to be published on Thursday by all ten teams across the EIHL, but the clubs started to tease it with announcements of the opening games today, with more to be revealed tomorrow (Wednesday)

The publication of the fixture lists marks the start of the countdown to the new season for many fans.

Rivals Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan will open the new ice hockey season going head to head (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers have yet to unveil their new coaching team after Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins decided to step down from their roles. In its most recent social media update, the club said: “We are in serious discussions with a prospective coach and will have an announcement soon for everyone who is awaiting news.”