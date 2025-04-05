Fife Flyers announce deal for new owners to take over club
The club has reached an agreement in principle with an un-named party to take over the running of the team after directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart stood down after 28 years at the helm.
The news was announced immediately after the final buzzer at the last home game of the season which saw Flyers post a superb 5-4 overtime win over Manchester Storm.
The announcement ends speculation over the club’s future which has been the sole topic of discussion rinkside for weeks.
The statement from the club said: “As you are aware, in late January 2025 current owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart made the difficult decision to retire and step down as owners of Fife Flyers IHC following 28 years at the helm.
“The duo wished to find new owners/operators who they could pass the baton on to and who would take the team forward in the EIHL.
“We are excited to share that an agreement in principle has been reached to secure the future of the Fife Flyers. As paperwork still needs to be completed, we are not in a position to announce the new owners details just yet, but we hope to do this soon.”!
They added: “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club, with fresh leadership, new energy, and a shared vision for building on the proud legacy of the Flyers.” More details are expected to be announced soon - the final steps remain to be concluded, but all parties “are committed to a bright and exciting future for hockey in Fife.”
The directors added: “Thank you for your continued support. The future is in motion. Let’s fly forward -together.”
