Fife Flyers announce first defenceman to sign for 2023-24 ice hockey season

The weekend brought a fifth new name in the shape Brady Pouteau - the first defenceman signed by new coach Tom Coolen. The 25-year old old joins joins forwards Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley on the roster for the 2023-24 campaign which faces off in September. Netminder Shane Owen is the only returnee confirmed so far.

Poteau comes to Kirkcaldy on the back of four seasons of university hockey, two with the University of Manitoba and two with the the University of Regina. His hockey CV also includes WHL experience from 2015-19 with the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The move to Fife marks the start of his pro career, and coach Coleen bills him as “a big defensive defenceman - who will be counted on to kill penalties and win battles in our zone.”

