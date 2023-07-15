News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers announce first defenceman to sign for 2023-24 ice hockey season

The hashtag #newera has started to seep into Fife Flyers’ daily comms as the first signings are unveiled - all of them new to the club and to UK ice hockey.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 18:23 BST

The weekend brought a fifth new name in the shape Brady Pouteau - the first defenceman signed by new coach Tom Coolen. The 25-year old old joins joins forwards Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley on the roster for the 2023-24 campaign which faces off in September. Netminder Shane Owen is the only returnee confirmed so far.

Poteau comes to Kirkcaldy on the back of four seasons of university hockey, two with the University of Manitoba and two with the the University of Regina. His hockey CV also includes WHL experience from 2015-19 with the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The move to Fife marks the start of his pro career, and coach Coleen bills him as “a big defensive defenceman - who will be counted on to kill penalties and win battles in our zone.”

At six foot three, Pouteau - a fourth-round selection by the Pats in the 2013 WHL bantam draft - brings some much needed size to the blue line, and is looking forward to making the move to the EIHL. The native of Oak Bluff, Manitoba, He said: “I’m a physical defenceman who takes pride in our own zone, I believe I can shut down other teams top players and can also contribute offensively.”

