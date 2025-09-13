Fife Flyers announce leadership team for new EIHL ice hockey season

Fife Flyers have announced their leadership team for the new season.

Head coach Jamie Russell has appointed two assistant captains, after previously confirming forward Garet Hunt would wear the ‘C’

Canadian forward Josh Winquist and American defenceman Ian Scheid will both wear the ‘A’ to complete the group.

Russell said: “Ian is more of a quiet leader who lets his play on the ice speak volumes. He plays with poise and experience. Josh brings an unbridled enthusiasm to the rink every day. He has an extremely high skill level and he will be the go to guy to lead our attack.”

Fife Flyers leadership team (from left) Ian Scheid, Garet Hunt and Josh Winquist (Pic: Derek Young)

He added: “Combining Ian and Josh to support Garet, gives us a unique blend of leadership styles that will guide us in this year’s journey. We have a lot of experience beyond just the guys wearing letters in our room. Jonas, Shane and a lot of other guys play with character and grit to support our leaders”

On his appointment, Scheid said: “It is a great honor to be chosen to be a part of the leadership group. There are so many leaders on this team and we are all working towards the same goal. Looking forward to the season with this group.”

Described as a playmaker and high scoring forward, Josh joined Fife with a wealth of experience across the American Hockey League, ECHL, Metal Ligaen in Denmark, Tipos Extraliga in Slovakia, HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden and most recently DEL2 in Germany.

Josh, who hails from Alberta, said:“It’s a really big honour to wear a letter with this group of players. I believe we have a lot of leaders in the dressing room and we are going to surprise some fans this year”.