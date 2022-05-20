Fife Flyers announce season ticket details

Season tickets will soon be on sal for Flyers fans. (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The club are offering a one season ticket type for all 27 league games, but pre-season, Challenge Cup, play-offs or any other competitions outwith the league will not be covered by the ticket.

Previous season ticket holders have the opportunity to renew first before the system opens up to new buyers.

A club spokesman said: “We hope to be able to set up the renewal system so that season ticket holders can re-book their previous seat, or move to another seat, or change their ticket type, e.g Adult to Concession, Child to Concession etc, all online.

"The only tickets that will not be available online are those that would require ‘additional child tickets’ as all Family Tickets would need to be renewed or booked via the box office, either in-person or via email at [email protected]

"If we could ask you to bear with us whilst we continue to look in to this, and arrange the best and most convenient solution for our season ticket holders, it would be most appreciated.”

The season ticket will cost £450 for an adult (16+), £325 for a concession (student/OAP/blue badge holder) and a child’s ticket (15 and under) is £200.

A Family option will also be available.

The spokesman added: “We do hope to have season tickets on sale later next week, if not earlier, but we still have to build and test the system, prior to releasing the season ticket option on sale.

"We are grateful to all season ticket holders who continue to support and help sustain the club.

"We are all working hard behind the scenes, but appreciate that our fans want to engage with us and feel connected to the club, and we will strive to do better with our communication channels.

"When we are quiet, it doesn't mean we are not building for the future, but we appreciate that communication with all stakeholders is key.