All ten Elite League teams were at the first key meeting of the summer recess, which came just weeks after the play-off championship winners were crowned.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach and GM, represented Fife Flyers as the clubs laid the foundations for the 2023-24 campaign. They will then return to their arenas andx rinks with a provisional schedule and feedback any issues, such as ice availability, before the dates are officially announced later this summer.

Then, fans will be able to start planning double headers, road trips and any ‘three in three’ weekends as well as assessing how the schedules look over the key Christmas period.

Pic: Scott Wiggins