News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Fife Flyers at fixtures meeting as 2023-24 season plans begin

Ice hockey’s EIHL teams met today to start shaping next season’s fixture lists - but fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see the schedules.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:30 BST

All ten Elite League teams were at the first key meeting of the summer recess, which came just weeks after the play-off championship winners were crowned.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach and GM, represented Fife Flyers as the clubs laid the foundations for the 2023-24 campaign. They will then return to their arenas andx rinks with a provisional schedule and feedback any issues, such as ice availability, before the dates are officially announced later this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, fans will be able to start planning double headers, road trips and any ‘three in three’ weekends as well as assessing how the schedules look over the key Christmas period.

Pic: Scott WigginsPic: Scott Wiggins
Pic: Scott Wiggins
Most Popular

The sport’s long summer recess has only just started and while a few clubs have made some signing announcements, most have concentrated on launching season ticket packages and match day prices. Flyers have netminder Shane Owen into the second year of his two year deal, but are yet to make any announcements regarding players or coaching staff, although work is going on behind the scenes.

Related topics:Fife FlyersEIHL