Fife Flyers at fixtures meeting as 2023-24 season plans begin
All ten Elite League teams were at the first key meeting of the summer recess, which came just weeks after the play-off championship winners were crowned.
Todd Dutiaume, head coach and GM, represented Fife Flyers as the clubs laid the foundations for the 2023-24 campaign. They will then return to their arenas andx rinks with a provisional schedule and feedback any issues, such as ice availability, before the dates are officially announced later this summer.
Then, fans will be able to start planning double headers, road trips and any ‘three in three’ weekends as well as assessing how the schedules look over the key Christmas period.
The sport’s long summer recess has only just started and while a few clubs have made some signing announcements, most have concentrated on launching season ticket packages and match day prices. Flyers have netminder Shane Owen into the second year of his two year deal, but are yet to make any announcements regarding players or coaching staff, although work is going on behind the scenes.