Fife Flyers: Austin Farley revels in camaraderie on ice after six weeks on sidelines

No-one had a bigger smile after Sunday’s win than Austin Farley.

Six weeks on the sidelines through injury finally ended with afine 60-minutes against Sheffield Steelers in a new line with Drake Pilon and Madi Dibhanbek - and they had a ball against the champs.

The American forward - who lines up against his old club, Manchester Storm this weekend - admitted being on the sidelines was tough.

“You miss so much when you are out,” he said. “It’s hard mentally. You want to be with the guys, in training, on road trips and in the room. You miss that cameraderie.” Farley is the only forward left from coach Tom Coolen’s original second line - Martin Latal walked, and Johnny Curran was out through injury before it had a chance to make an impact. His new line-mates could be one of the missing pieces in the jigsaw - Coolen is certainly looking to it to help ignite the second half of the campaign.

Austin Farley (right) celebrates Sunday's big win (Pic: Derek Young)

“Madi is a defenceman but he did great as a forward,” he said. “I just said to him to play his game and be himself and play with confidence. Building that relationship starts in training and communicating off ice. After a couple of games together you pick up things that just make it easier. You get to know what each other thinks.”

Farley also gave credit to Curran for playing a key role in turning the team round with his work off the ice.

“Johnny has done a great job with all the video work and pointing out things we want to do and where we have to be collectively to be as good as we can.” With new additions Ryan Foss, Massimo Carozza and Jordy Stallard settling in and building a solid understanding in their line, Farley is confident Fife are ready to re-ignite.

“Some guys are fresh to the league this season, and it takes time to figure it all out. We also started with a whole news group so we had to build camaraderie - once everything gels it will be pretty good.” he said.

“Every team goes through injuries and we have to step up. I thought, collectively as a group. We played some sound hockey and didn’t give too much away against Sheffield.”