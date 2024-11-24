Fife Flyers endured a pointless weekend at home and on the road, and are starting to look marooned at the foot of the table.

A 5-4 loss at home to Cardiff Devils was followed with a 9-2 thumping in the Midlands as Coventry Blaze ensured another long journey home for Tom Coolen’s team – and as far as the coach was concerned, his team were simply not good enough tonight.

"We need to do lot of soul searching and improve a lot of parts of our game to compete at the level that we need to,” he said. “Over last few weeks we have certainly had our good games where we have played as well as the opposition, but it’s back to the drawing board - that is all you can do.”

"We didn’t play very well. We gave up a goal from the first shot, and while the second period was okay, the game was already out of hand.”

Olivier LeBlanc under pressure from Blaze import Terance Amorosa (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

It started badly and didn’t improve. Blaze were ahead inside 18 seconds through Jakob Stridsberg, and it was 2-0 with just 1:44 played as Chase Cresock netted a powerplay counter with defenceman Olivier LeBlanc in the bin for tripping. Flyers then fell 3-0 down at 3-0 courtesy of a wraparound strike from Alessio Lucciani within seven minutes of the start.

Fast forward barely two minutes and the hosts were 4-0 up and pretty much out of sight - Michael Regush becoming the fourth player to find the net as Blaze dominated the opening period and simply steamrolled Flyers, outshooting them 15-9.

They desperately needed to stem the tide, and some relief came after 27 minutes as Michael Cichy hit the Blaze net with a screamer of a shot on the powerplay. It proved to be a solitary counter as Blaze went 5-1 up Nick Seitz at 36:06. Netminder Shane Owen was furious amid claims of interference, but Coolen’s coaches’ challenge was dismissed, the goal stood and Fife were penalised and went back to playing short handed.

They went into the second break four goals behind, but grabbed some hope as netted on a powerplay just 1:25 into the third period - a goal to go with his assist on Fife’s opening counter.

Phelix Martineau saw his shot saved by netminder Robson, while Blaze rattled Owen;s post as they went back on the offensive.

They hoisted their lead to 6-2 through Jack Hopkins with ten minutes left on the clock, and when Terence Amorosa made it 7-2 after 52 minutes they gave back-up netminder Will Bray the chance to close out the game.

Seitz wrapped his hat-trick for 8-2 after 55 minutes, and Zach Heintz took the tally to nine in the dying seconds. Flyers remain stuck at the foot of the table with one win from 14 starts. It’s hard to see where the next win is coming from…