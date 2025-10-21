Fife Flyers: ban for Garet Hunt as DOPS deem him the aggressor after late brawl

Fife Flyers captain Garet Hunt has been hit with a one-game ban following the late brawl in the game against Belfast Giants.

The Department of Player Safety (DOPS) deemed him to be the aggressor of the altercation in the final five minutes of regulation time which saw a total of five players thrown out. Hunt will miss Wednesday’s Challenge Cup tie against Dundee Stars.

He has also been fined an unspecified amount - the league does not disclose how much it of a financial penalty it imposes.

The incident started with a cross check from Josh Winquist on the boards next to Flyers’ bench, and spiralled to centre ice where Giants’ Nicolas Guay had a pop at Hunt and suffered in the fight that followed as the Flyers’ enforcer dominated the fight. At the same time, Ciaran Long and Ian Scheid dropped the gloves, with all four ejected from the game for roughing, along with Winquist.

Garet Hunt fights with Belfast Giants' Nicolas Guay (Pic: Derek Young)

DOPS said it had automatically fined and suspended Hunt for being assessed a fighting aggressor, major and mandatory game misconduct during the final five minutes of the match. The incident will be recorded on the player's record for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

DOPS said Rule 46 states that a player who is deemed to be the instigator/aggressor of an altercation in the final five minutes of regulation time or at any time in overtime shall be suspended for one additional game, pending a review of the incident.