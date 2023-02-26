The forward hit the milestone in Saturday’s road trip to Guildford Flames, and on Sunday the club made their own presentation as he returned to home ice.

And after a near 20-year career in top flight hockey which has taken him to every corner of the UK, his enthusiasm for the game remains as bright as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like I started yesterday,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed every single game.”

Bari McKenzie (Pic: Derek Young)

McKenzie has also iced with more EIHL teams than any other player - eight in total - starting with his first game for Basingstoke Bison in season 2003-4.

He then laced up with Coventry Blaze and a second spell before landing at Belfast Giants in 2007-08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A switch to the Northern League saw him iced with Solway Sharks in Dumfries - his home town - for two seasons - before beginning a journey around the Scottish EIHL teams, starting with Edinburgh Capitals in 2010 before going on to Dundee Stars, via Cardiff Devils, in 2013, and then Braehead Clan in 2015.

After three seasons in the west, he joined Fife Flyers in 2018 - and while he aims to make the Kirkcaldy club his last port of call, he has no plans to hang up his skates just yet.

“I hope I can continue playing and get to 800 games,” he said. “That’s the next goal. I’ve loved every game I’ve played and take nothing for granted. This is my last station.

"Time after time I’ve said the club welcomed me with open arms from day one. I love it here, and my family love it here. They have been treated very, very well. If they want me back next season, I’ll be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to finish the season strongly, get a good summer and stay in shape, and come back next season.”

The weekend also saw netminder Shane Owen log is 300th EIHL game - also against Guildford.