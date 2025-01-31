Fife Flyers bids to pick up where they left off after interruption to schedules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers return to the ice this weekend after an unexpected interruption to their schedule.

Last Friday’s road trip west to take on Braehead Clan was cancelled because of Storm Eowyn as a rare red alert weather warning was in place for central Scotland and police were advising not to travel.

The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 5 with a 7:30pm face-off

And when the storms tore some panels from the roof of Fife Ice Arena, it meant Saturday’s home game against Cardiff Devils was also postponed. A date for the re-arranged game has yet to be confirmed. The rink finally re-opened on Wednesday, allowing the team to prepare to take on Belfast Giants before travelling to the Midlands to face Coventry Blaze on Sunday. The unexpected time off has given the players a chance to rest up, but Johnny Curran, interim coach, is looking forward to getting back into a normal routine.

Kieran Craig will be a key player for Flyers this weekend (Pic: Derek Young)

The team was back on ice on Wednesday with further sessions planned for Thursday and Friday ahead of two challenging games.

Giants have hit a rich winning streak as they zone in on the title –seven wins in a row and seven-point lead over second placed Cardiff Devils who have two games in hand.

Blaze have also had Flyers’ number this season with big 9-2 and 7-01 victories, although on their last meeting Fife were unlucky to emerge empty handed from a 3-1 loss which saw a late empty net goal seal their fate.

Flyers will assess defenceman Patrick Kyte who missed the last games through injury. He was listed as day to day, and the coaching staff will get an update after midweek training is complete.

Curran said: “It was good to get back into training and back to business as usual. The weekend break was unexpected but it was a welcome one for us with a couple of guys having the flu. The league schedule doesn’t give any chance to kick back and take care of your bodies.”

Curran wants his team to pick up where they left off with the last weekend of action finally delivering an win over Manchester Storm followed by a narrow loss to Nottingham Panthers 24 hours later.

He is well aware of the magnitude of the task ahead as Giants come calling.

"They are chasing the title and Coventry are having a great season,” he said. “We have to pick up where we left off and deliver the same performances.”

Flyers’ home game also marks their Pride weekend as part of the league wide celebration of equality and diversity. It was rescheduled following last week’s postponement, and the evening will see the team play in specially designed strips which will then be auctioned off after the final buzzer. Representatives from The Hive, the Kirkcaldy-based LGBT+ hub will also be in attendance.

> Flyers hit the road in midweek as well, with a trip along the M8 in Wednesday to face Glasgow Clan in a game which was postponed because of Storm Eowyn.