Fife Flyers’ big New Year derby against Glasgow Clan postponed

Visitors Glasgow Clan have been put into the EIHL’s COVID protocols as a precautionary measure and, as a result, the first big game of 2022 won’t take place as scheduled at Fife Ice Arena.

All tickets bought for it will be carried over to the re-arranged date which has yet to be confirmed.

It’s the latest postponement to hit the sport as a raft of teams are sidelined by positive COVID test results.

Fife Flyers haven't played since this game against Manchester Storm on December 12 (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

All three Scottish teams have already lost their entire Christmas programme following the Scottish Government’s decision to limit indoor crowds to just 200 people.

That double whammy is now leading to a huge fixture pile-up, and concerns over the league will complete its planned 2021-22 season.

Flyers have not iced since December 12.

Todd Dutiaume’s team are due to make the short journey to face Dundee Stars on Monday, January 3 - and, as it stands, that game is set to go ahead.

Stars have announced that 200 tickets will go on sale for their fans’ only - there is no scope for travelling fans at this stage - with the club urging everyone else to book the live stream and watch at home.

Flyers’ first home game of 2022 looks like being against Belfast Giants on Saturday, January 8.

That match would also have a limit of 200 spectators, but the club has yet to give an update on how that will be managed or who will get rinkside.

The game could also mark the delayed home debuts of Christmas signings Brandon Macgee and Tommi Jokinen.

Their Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg tie against Sheffield Steelers, scheduled for Wednesday 5th, has already been postponed after the English players confirmed several positive COVID tests in their dressing-room.

