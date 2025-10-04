Fife Flyers’ blast out The Proclaimers after thrilling penalty shoot out win over Belfast Giants

The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles was reverberating out of the dressing-room after Fife Flyers’ benchmark come from behind win over Belfast Giants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was their first success in three head to heads with the Irish side, and a first pro win for netminder Christian Purboo. It was also a clear insight into the commitment, resilience and guts that is the DNA of this team - and if it can turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against one of the big four, it can surely more than hold its own across this season.

“There is no quit in their team” said Giants coach, Adam Keefe, afterwards. They could do worse than frame that testimonial in the dressing-room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1650 fans in the rink created a glorious atmosphere, and there is clear scope to win back many more in the coming weeks as hockey once again becomes exciting and thrilling and equal measure.

The puck drops on Fife Flyers game with Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers have always found Giants a hard nut to crack - the gulf in budgets and depth has been pretty evident for many seasons - but they went head to head with them, enjoyed a superb first period, got stuck on their heels in a scrappy second but, crucially, were always in this game, and even at 3-1 they just needed one chance to reignite the rink and create a big finale.

Giants probably had more chances, and plenty of possession, but Fife’s penalty killing was impeccable - it had to be when they were handed more penalties than Giants - they stole plenty of pucks, and carved out opportunities, which on another night, would have rung the red light more than once.

Giants opened the scoring at 13:17 on their third powerplay, and it took a fine shot from wide on the left by Mike Lee to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later, defenceman Jeremy Masella and Giants’ Ben Lake dropped the gloves after tangling on the boards - the Fife player’s greater reach let him land a few big punches - for five-minute fighting penalties. They carried into a second period which saw Fife come under a lot of pressure as Giants found time and spaces in their zone, and extended their lead through Sam Jones at 22:57.

Flyers needed a goal to steady the ship - and keep them firmly in this game. It came at 32:20 and was as scrambly as you’ll see as players dug in front of the net to get the puck over the line, with Mason Alderson getting the final prod.

Giants restored their two-goal; lead after 45 minutes as Jade Gaude squeezed a puck between Purboo and his near post, but if they thought they were set to close out the game, Fife had other ideas.

They continued to chase pucks, push for turnovers and sniff out any opportunities they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flyers got back in the game with a sweet three-man move down the left, with Johan Porsberger getting the final touch at 52:35, and with 3:30 on the clock and on a delayed powerplay, they swarmed into Giants’ zone, and Ian Scheid flicked home, prompting coach Keefe to call an immediate time out.

Honours even at the buzzer, overtime flowed with chances at both ends, before a penalty shoot out which saw Brodie Kay step up and take one.

Russell explained: “He has been great in training taking penalties - if he'd have scored he would have taken the roof off!”

While the young defenceman couldn’t convert, the win was secured when Keaton Jamieson capped a superb performance by sinking the decisive strike.

The win puts Flyers back in the mix for a qualifying spot. A Giants’ scalp this early is also a landmark for this new look side. More will sure follow.