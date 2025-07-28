Fife Flyers bolster British depth with returning player from last season

Fife Flyers have strengthened their British contingent with the return of Aiden Wilson.

The 20-year Scottish skater will lace up next season to be part of new coach Jamie Russell’s roster. Wilson is the fourth British signing of the summer, along with new faces Mason Alderson and Ethan Hadden, and the returning Ben Brown.

The forward, from Saltcoats, was a mid-season addition during the 2024-25 campaign, icing in 14 games before his campaign was cut short by an off-ice injury.

Wilson was one of a number of Brits who jumped in to help Flyers last season, making his debut in a 5-2 loss at Sheffield Steelers in October. He joined the club on a two-way National Ice Hockey League side Romford Raiders, and did enough to suggest he could be add to the depth of the roster until injury took him out of the line-up.

Aiden Wilson iced in1 4 games last season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Wilson’s career took him from North Ayrshire to the Utica Junior Comets during the pandemic stricken season of 2020/21. He then headed to Sweden icing with Sollefteå HK J18. The following season he went on to ice in 16 games for the same team registering 25 points -15+10 - before making four appearances for the senior team, Sollefteå HK, in the Swedish 2nd Division.

On his return to the UK, Aiden had a brief stop with SNL outfit North Ayrshire Wild before heading south to Telford Tigers. Since then Aiden has iced for Nybro Vikings IF J20 (Sweden J20 Div.1),Romford Buccaneers and Romford Raiders.

He has also represented both Scotland and Great Britain at various age levels. Most recently he was selected for the GB U18 World Championships D2A squad that brought home bronze from Serbia in 2023.