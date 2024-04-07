Fife Flyers book play-off spot but final place is on the line in sold-out Sunday game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kyle Osterberg hat-trick ensured they were the big winners in front of a capacity crowd in Dundee, and the teams meet again tonight at Fife Ice Arena where every single seat has been sold. Only standing tickets are left as the Gallatown rink is poised to host its biggest crowd in many seasons.Ticket details here

Where Flyers finish in the standings is still up for grabs - and Stars simply must win to make the top eight and the post-season championships.

The games are part of the most thrilling finale to an EIHL season. Heading into the weekend, five teams were fighting for three playoff places - by the end of it, four teams are now left battling for two, and everything will come down to the final game day.

Play-offs here we come! Fife Flyers celebrate victory at Dundee (Pic: Derek Black)

Also big winners last were Coventry Blaze, who shut out Cardiff Devils on their own ice - a remarkable result no-one saw coming,given the Midlanders’ poor form in recent weeks.

Five goals from five different scorers saw Blaze runaway winners with Taran Kozun posting a 41-shot shutout. The win, combined with results elsewhere, moved Blaze back into a playoff place ahead of their home fixture against Guildford.

In Manchester, Nottingham Panthers got the two points they needed to keep their playoff chances alive. A fine 4-2 win over the already qualified Storm means that Jonathan Paredes' team will return to home ice on Sunday still with the chance of making the playoffs - but it isn't in their own hands, and they'll need to win plus hope for help from elsewhere.

