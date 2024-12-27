Fife Flyers Boxing Day defeat: praise and signs of optimism for future says interim coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers took another step forward with a solid performance against Dundee Stars - one many fans felt was worth at least a share of the points on Boxing Day.

It took a late goal for Stars to clinch a 3-2 victory, but the fans left the rink much happier at what they saw as the team came together and battled hard all night.

Olivier LeBlanc returned to the line up, while Joe Lynch was dispatched on loan from Edinburgh Capitals to help shore up the team’s roster with key import Phelix Martineau still sidelined through injury.

Flyers made the perfect start, going ahead in just over 92 seconds. Good work from Tyler Heidt saw him drive the net, and eventually poke home a rebound to put them ahead. Brendan Harms levelled at 4:44 with a tip on Drydn Dow's shot just six seconds into a powerplay as the opening period ended all square.

Kieran Craig logged his first point for Flyers against Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers were back in front two minutes into period two when Kieran Craig burst down the wing to find Massimo Carozza for the tap-in, but it didn't last long - this time is was Zach Tsekos finishing a three-on-two to tie the game at 25:34. Shane Owen then made a point-blank save to deny Ben O'Connor an almost certain goal during the period.

Fife had a couple of odd-man rushes at the start of the final period but went for a pass too many instead of shooting and failed to take advantage. The game-winner came with 6:25 to go as an excellent Brett Gravelle pass set up Philippe Sanche for the back-post shot past a helpless Owen to put the Stars 3-2 up.

The home side went with six skaters in the final minute to try and tie things, but couldn't work a good scoring opportunity in front of Jarrett Fisk, and the Stars took the points.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, said: “We had to defend more than we planned in period two, but I am really proud of the guys,. They bought into our one hour of practice we have had so far. They played great, made good decisions and played a style I know the fans will be proud of.”