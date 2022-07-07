Fife Flyers: Brayden Sherbinin and Dillon Lawrence new faces in trio of signings

The club unveiled two defencemen and a forward in a busy day of announcements.

Jonas Emmerdahl, the popular quiet man of the team, makes a welcome return to the rink. He was named assistant captain last season.

The Swedish blueliner will be joined by centreman Dillon Lawrence from Dundee Stars.

Fife Flyers' signings Dillon Lawrence, Brayden Sherbinin and Jonas Emmerdahl (Pics: Derek Black, David Moll)

But the fans’ real interest will focus on the first newcomer to UK hockey - Brayden Sherbinin who has joined after two seasons in France.

The 29-year old left hander from Kelowna, British Columbia, brings a solid hockey CV to Kirkcaldy.

He iced in the ECHL for three seasons, skating with Rapid City Rush, Kansas City Mavericks and Norfolk Admirals before moving to Europe, playing in the top flight of French hockey with Gap and Cergy-Pontoise.

Jeff Hutchins (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Sherbinin said: “I play a strong two-way game and have elite skating ability which not only allows me to play strong defensively but also jump into the rush and create offence.”

Flyers are looking him to be a key figure in what is shaping up to be a new-look team when the puck drops in September.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “Brayden is a strong skater that plays a solid defensive game. He has the ability to join the rush to help create offence.

“He is coming off two successful seasons in France’s top league, we will be looking for him to provide leadership being an older professional.”

Hutchins also welcomed back Emmerdahl who was one of the players to emerge with pass marks from last season.

He described him as “a quiet man who leads by example” and added: “It was a top priority to have him in a Flyers Jersey once again.Jonas is a presence on and off of the ice.”

For Emmerdahl, the return to Fife was an easy decision - it has become his second home.

He said: “I have been living in Fife for a couple of years now and I love the people, I love the area and it just feels great to come back for another season.”

Flyers also added centreman, Dillon Lawrence, who joined from Dundee Stars.

It will be his third Scottish club since arriving in the EIHL five seasons ago with Edinburgh Capitals.

Hutchins said his arrival will help tackle to known problem areas last season.

He said: “We struggled at face offs and penalty killing, Dillon will certainly help in those areas whilst contributing on the offensive side of things.

“He is also a strong skater and very versatile, He is a good penalty killer and we believe that he has more to give from an offensive perspective.”

Lawrence, 27, iced in 49 games with Stars last season, netting nine goals and recording 11 assists.

His EIHL CV includes a stint with Coventry Blaze, while his career has also taken him to Australia and France.

He said: ““I’m excited to be on the right side of the fan base in Fife. It’s always been a fun atmosphere to play in.”

The signings mark a step up in team building this summer.