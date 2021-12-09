Fife Flyers break silence on Chase Schaber as he leaves without playing single game

But fans remain none the wiser after the club said his return was hit by “some administrative complications.”

Schaber was unveiled as a signing in mid October, returning to the club after a season playing in the German third tier.

That news came at a time the club was struggling to get up and functioning on the ice after a worryingly poor start, and it was hoped his personality and his presence would act as a spark.

Fife Flyers - Chase Schaber (Pic: Steve Gunn)

But, he never kitted up, and the club stonewalled all questions on the reasons why.

Flyers’ dogged radio silence sparked huge criticism among the fan base, and led to several strands on speculation on what lay behind the delay.

Sources at the club would only say it was “complicated” and expressed their frustration at his continued absence as the team hit a winning run across November only to falter again at the start of this month.

A brief statement issued on the club’s website this afternoon only confirmed Schaber had now joined another team, as yet un-named.

It said: “We signed Chase with the hope that he would have returned to our line-up this season.

"However due to some administrative complications this has not worked out.

“As such he has decided to play in another country for the remainder of the season.

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome, we wish him all the best for the future.”

Pointedly the statement concluded: “No further comment will be made by the club.”

While it draws a line under a singing that they’d rather forget, it doesn’t provide any detailed insight into, or explanation of what happened, to prevent Schaber making a return to the side he iced with for four seasons.

The statement came as rumours grew that the player had already left town.

He was rarely seen rinkside during his two-month stay.

