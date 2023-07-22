News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers bring back team captain Jonas Emmerdahl for new season

Jonas Emmerdahl is back for a fourth session with Fife Flyers. The Swedish defenceman, who was captain last season, is only the second returning import confirmed for the 2023-24 campaign. He joins netminder Shane Owen in a new-look roster being built by head coach Tom Coleen.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year old blueliner has been a huge part of the team since joining for the 2019-20 season, and has racked up some 151 appearances, netting 42 points.

He returns to the rink to meet a host of new team mates including seven new forwards, and recently unveiled defenceman, Brady Poteau from the University of Manitoba as well as WHL experience from 2015-19 with the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Emmerdahl said: “I’m excited to see what Tom Coolen can bring to this organisation with his experience and knowledge. The new roster is looking great so far. We tasted a Challenge Cup-final last season and now we are ready to make some more history.”

Jonas Emmerdahl has been part of the team since 2019 (Pic: Derek Young)Jonas Emmerdahl has been part of the team since 2019 (Pic: Derek Young)
Coleen still has a number of defencemen to announce, as well as possibly two more forwards - along with news of any home based players after losing Bari McKenzie and Scott Henderson to NIHL outfit Solway Sharks, and Reece Cochrane to Bristol Pitbulls.

The coach said: "It is great to have Jonas returning to the club. He brings a competitive attitude and skill set. He has demonstrated that he is a solid performer and he has logged a lot of minutes over the last three seasons."

More signings are expected in the coming week.

