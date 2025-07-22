Fife Flyers bring former Glasgow Clan defenceman back to UK ice hockey

Fife Flyers have added another new face to its completely rebuilt defence for next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew McLean is the 11th signing of the summer, and the eighth new name announced - but he isn’t new to UK ice hockey.

McLean comes to Kirkcaldy from ECHL outfit Iowa Heartlanders, but he laced up with Glasgow Clan in season 2022-23 where he logged 20 points - five goals and 15 assists. He is the second player to move from Braehead after Flyers snapped up forward Keaton Jameson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLean is the fourth blue liner to be signed by new coach Jamie Russell. Jonas Emmerdahl is the only returnee from last season, and is joined by Ethan Hadden, and Ryan Nicholson.

Drew McLean in action for Glasgow Clan against Cardiff Devils (Pic: James Assinder)

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM said: “We are really pleased to add Andrew to our defensive core. Andrew is known to our organisation but external feedback also confirmed his wide range of qualities including strong leadership character, versatility and ability to pitch in offensively. Andrew is a big piece for us.”

McLean, who will wear the number 56 jersey, has also iced in the ECHL with Norfolk Admirals and Orlando Solar Bears as well as the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL and a four year collegiate career at Wisconsin Stevens-Point during which time he won the National Championship.

Coach Russell said: “Andrew is a defenceman that will play in all situations. “He adds a wealth of experience as well as familiarity with our league. He plays a very well rounded game. “