Fife Flyers can add extras import as EIHL raises numbers for 2023-24 season

Import numbers go up from 14 to 15, with the maximum overall number of players on a game day roster remaining at 20 - 18 skaters and two netminders.

The league also confirmed no change to the overall roster size for the season, which remains at 29 players including two-way players, but excluding injured reserve cover. The total number of non-homegrown players a team may sign in one season - excluding injured reserve cover - remains at 20.

The rise in import quotas comes as several British based players step away from the EIHL into the NIHL - Flyers have already lost two, Bari McKenzie and Reece Cochrane to Solway Sharks and Bristol Pitbulls respectively. British players who do ice next season will be much in demand for teams looking to build the strongest possible rosters.

Flyers can ice up to 15 imports next season (Pic: Derek Young)

The league said the move was part of its goal to “continue to improve the competitiveness and standard of the product” on the back of record attendances in the 2022/23 season.

Tony Smith, chairman, said: "As a league, every team is committed to making the EIHL the best level of hockey that it can be, and we're sure our fans will be excited to see teams back on the ice in September.”

Clifton Wrottesley, Ice Hockey UK Chair said "All parties acknowledge that, for instance, import levels have a significant effect on GB’s ability to develop home grown talent to the required level for the Elite League and the national team.

“But we also acknowledge that Imports have played a significant role in helping the national team get up to and back to the top tier of the World Championships.