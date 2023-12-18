Fife Flyers injured forward Fife Flyers Ben Hawerchuk has left the club and called time on his professional career - but he hasn’t entirely quit the sport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Canadian skater departed the Kirkcaldy dressing-room with immediate effect, midway through a month-long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Hawerchuk was one of a raft of new signings made over the summer by head coach Tom Coolen, and iced in 18 games before being sidelined by an unspecified upper body injury at the end of November. He was on the Injury Reserve (IR) list which meant he could not play for 28 days - effectively ruling him out of the entire December programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said the Canadian forward informed them he was retiring from the professional game. Now back in Canada, his name figured on the scoresheet with Stratford Fighting Irish who play in the semi-pro Western Ontario Super Hockey League. According to the league and club websites, Hawerchuk netted a hat-trick in a 7-1 road win over Alvinson on Saturday. His move to the club was also posted on the Elite Prospects ice hockey database.

Ben Hawerchuck in action for Fife Flyers against Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

In a short statement, the club said: “Fife Flyers can confirm that Ben Hawerchuk has left the club with immediate effect. After receiving an injury and being placed on IR list, Hawerchuk returned home to recuperate where he recently informed the club that he was retiring from the professional game. We thank Ben for his contribution to the team this season and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”