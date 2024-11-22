Fife Flyers: ‘catching up and healing up’ as team targets league points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Flyers head into the weekend with confidence returning to the team, and the goal of picking up points to reignite their league season ahead of the crucial December schedules.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers head into the weekend with confidence returning to the team, and the goal of picking up points to reignite their league season ahead of the crucial December schedules.

The team sits tenth in the Elite League, and needs to turn narrow defeats into wins - and coach Tom Coolen believes that is coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He saw his side slate to a rare win in Belfast in Challenge Cup action on Saturday, and then push Sheffield Steelers for two periods before two late goals saw them go down 4-1. Flyers sit two points behind Glasgow Clan and four off Manchester Storm in eighth spot but are starting to regain the form which deserted them in an injury hit month of October.

Massimo Carozza on his home debut for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“We are catching up and healing up and going in the right direction,” said Coolen. “You look for turning points and winning in Belfast was one of them.

“It showed what we can do because that is not an easy place to win hockey games. The guys were excited and that carried into our game against Sheffield. For two periods we played well and then we started to turn over the puck.

“Confidence is the key - you have to believe that you can do it. Adding one guy to the line up made a difference - and we got better. The guys are feeling pretty good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new face was former Nottingham Panthers’ import Massimo Carozza who made his debut at the weekend, and, if the paperwork is processed in time, he could be joined by this week’s addition, Jordan Stallard, a former fifth round draft pick of Winnipeg Jets, who previously iced with Manchester Storm.

The player arrived in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, and his presence would be a huge boost for a team that Coolen is confident is moving in the right direction.

The coach snapped up the six-two forward after he came on his radar via Ryan Foss who played with him at Arcadia University - Coolen’s own alma mater..

The new signing started his Major Junior career with Calgary Hitmen and in his first season playing alongside ex Flyer Greg Chase. Traded to the Prince Albert Raiders at the end of his third year, he was drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by Winnipeg Jets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first professional season saw him play for both Allen Americans and Indy Fuel in the ECHL before taking up studies in business administration with Acadia University where he played throughout the pandemic impacted seasons alongside Foss.

He returned to professional hockey when he signed with Manchester Storm early in the 2022/23. Last season Stallard signed with the Norfolk Admirals before joining the Knoxville IceBears of the SPHL. He returned to the ECHL with Kansas City Mavericks and Utah Grizzlies and ended the season in Finland with Hokki Kajaani. He started this season on a contract once again with the Admirals.

Stallard gives Coolen the size he wants and needs at the core of his lines, and is hopeful he can ice his latest recruit this weekend and then run the rule over who plays in which line.

The coach was more than happy with Carrazo’s debut last weekend which saw Fife win in overtime in Belfast, but lose out to Sheffield Steelers on home ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a top six player and that was his first game with us. He did very well and will only get better as we move forward and he plays with the right people,” said Coolen. “He has produced offensively almost everywhere he has gone - he is a skilled player and he showed us what he can do at the weekend.”

Flyers go into the weekend action with an injury concern over Maxim Musorov who didn’t skate on Wednesday. The Kazakh forward spent the day with the physio team and the coach will get an update on his condition later in the week. Austin Farley, who has been sidelined with injury, returned to the ice this week.

Flyers host Cardiff Devils for the first time this season on Saturday after two long road trips to Wales, both of which ended in defeat. Sunday takes them to the Midlands to face a Coventry Blaze side which has made an impressive start to the season, sitting in the top four.