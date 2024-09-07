Fife Flyers celebrate big opening night win as two players are thrown out

Tom Coolen wanted a winning start to the new season, and Fife Flyers delivered in front of a bumper, noisy crowd against one of their biggest rivals.

A 4-3 Challenge Cup victory over Glasgow Clan came at a cost with two players thrown out, and one probably facing a suspension once DOPS convenes after its summer break.

But they dealt with everything that came their way and posted the sort of result that will have fans returning rinkside on a regular basis.

The opening game was wide open, and Clan spent more time in Fife’s zone than Fife did in theirs, but Coolen’s defence worked hard all night long to give Shane Owen the sort of protection netminders look for. Flyers’ special teams rose to the occasion, killing four penalties and netting two powerplays - key factors in their win.

Action from Fife Flyers game against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

They also came from behind after Rylan Schwartz opened the scoring at 5:38 for Clan, getting the final touch on a low shot from Cole Ully.

Flyers were level within four minutes as netminder Landon Bow was far too casual dealing with a puck off the back boards from Drake Pilon, allowing the quick thinking Phelix Martineau to get the puck in off the goalie. Lucas Chiodo then delivered a zinger o a shot on the powerplay to get Flyers ahead at 12:28 - a lead they never relinquished despite significant puck time from Clan.

They got some much needed breathing space at 36:29 when Michael Cichy tipped home a shot from Johnny Curran, but as the pace dropped in the third, they had to work hard in their own zone to stay ahead. Nick Prkusic grabbed a lifeline at 3-2 after 43 minutes, and Drake Pilon’s fine game ended abruptly with a five plus game call for interference at 49:04 - the hit on Tyson McLellan looked more like a minor, but the refs called it differently after a review.

Six minutes later, Nikola had his stick held, Maxim Musorov was levelled off the puck by Mitchell Heard who Daniel Krenzelock then tangled with. One review later saw the defenceman was chucked out for slew footing while Clan’s duo sat minors.

It was all a bit tousy, but it riled the crowd in the closing minutes. Clan pulled their netminder at 58:55 and Liam Finlay turned the puck home as Fife returned to even strength. The goalie departed against the face off, but Fife wound the clock down for a win that will do wonders for team spirit.