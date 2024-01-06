Fife Flyers celebrate huge road win after sudden death shoot out with Belfast Giants

Fife Flyers made the perfect start to 2024 with a superb 4-3 win on the road over Belfast Giants. They won it in a sudden death penalty shoot out at a rink where they have rarely enjoyed success - and that sets things up nicely for Sunday’s home game against Nottingham Panthers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Osterberg and Troy Lajeunesse were the marksmen on target to secure the points – Osterberg hit three in the shoot out – on a night which saw debuts for netminder Kevin Lindskoug and new defenceman Kevin Wehrs.

The fans who made the journey across the Irish Sea were treated to a thrilling finale which came after Fife found themselves 3-0 down after 21 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Lake fired Giants ahead with nine minutes on the clock, and he struck again at the start of the second period for 2-0. Jeff Baum’s counter for 3-0 at 21:40 seemed to have Fife in trouble, but they dug deep once again and cut the gap to make this a one-goal hockey game before the second buzzer.

Fife Flyers' Troy Lajeunesse celebrates scoring against the Belfast Giants (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

Lajeunesse opened their account after 24 minutes and rang the red light again ten minutes later, both goals assisted by Brady Poteau.

A slashing call against Lake with less than eight minutes left to play saw coach Tom Coolen call a time out, and the specialist team duly delivered as Lajeunesse tied the game. Overtime couldn’t separate the teams and it was on to a penalty shoot out which saw Osterberg net in the first round and again in sudden death to secure a huge win – their first in Belfast since 2018.