Fife Flyers celebrate huge road win after sudden death shoot out with Belfast Giants
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kyle Osterberg and Troy Lajeunesse were the marksmen on target to secure the points – Osterberg hit three in the shoot out – on a night which saw debuts for netminder Kevin Lindskoug and new defenceman Kevin Wehrs.
The fans who made the journey across the Irish Sea were treated to a thrilling finale which came after Fife found themselves 3-0 down after 21 minutes.
Ben Lake fired Giants ahead with nine minutes on the clock, and he struck again at the start of the second period for 2-0. Jeff Baum’s counter for 3-0 at 21:40 seemed to have Fife in trouble, but they dug deep once again and cut the gap to make this a one-goal hockey game before the second buzzer.
Lajeunesse opened their account after 24 minutes and rang the red light again ten minutes later, both goals assisted by Brady Poteau.
A slashing call against Lake with less than eight minutes left to play saw coach Tom Coolen call a time out, and the specialist team duly delivered as Lajeunesse tied the game. Overtime couldn’t separate the teams and it was on to a penalty shoot out which saw Osterberg net in the first round and again in sudden death to secure a huge win – their first in Belfast since 2018.
> Flyers take on Panthers at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday (5:15pm)