Fife Flyers’ Challenge Cup campaign ends with a loss and last place in their group

Fife Flyers signed off from the Challenge Cup with a 5-2 loss to Braehead Clan to end the campaign bottom of their qualifying group.

Saturday’s road trip may have been a dead rubber in terms of the competition but for fans it was another defeat in a worryingly long sequence.

Tom Coolen, head coach, said: “They are never nothing games - you are always trying to get better.”

His hopes of a morale boosting win and road performance came to nothing as Flyers lost the opening period 2-1 and then saw that gap grow to 4-1 in the middle season.

Tom Coolen in reflective mood on the bench (PIc: Al Goold)

His side hit the ice with Janis Voris in the nets in place of Shane Owen, while Austin Farley remained on the sidelines as he recovers from injury, and British skaters Fyn Page, James Spence and new two-way signing Ben Browns were scratched. It was also the team’s first outing since the departure of Kazakh forward Maxim Musorov; the second of the four to leave the dressing-room.

Coolen said: “Every game is important as we try to find a good, consistent level. We had a couple of chances in the second, but their third and fourth went in off a skate and stick - that’s pretty disheartening, but Clan deserved their win tonight.”

Flyers again conceded very early in a game with Mitchell Heard scoring with just 74 seconds on the clock as he took the point and skated further into the zone before letting a wrist shot go. Lucas Chiodo levelled at 3:08 but Felix Pare had the hosts back ahead by 7:15. In the second period, Rylan Schwartz snuck a shot through Voris' five-hole just over ten minutes into period two to make it 3-1, and Simon Despres made it 4-1 just two and a half minutes later.

Flyers had a couple of chances, but it took until the closing four minutes before they found the net, with defenceman Tyler Heidt finishing well to pull the score back to 4-2 and give them a glimmer of hope.

They were then awarded a penalty shot, but netminder Lucas Brine came out on top of the battle with Phelix Martineau with a little help from his crossbar. With time running out they had no option but to gamble by pulling Voris for an extras skater, and Clan captain Deven Sideroff hit the empty net,.

Period scores: 2-1, 2-0, 1-1; PIMs: 4--0; SOGs: Clan (Brine) 18, Flyers (Voris) 34. Clan scoring: Sideroff, Heard, Schwartz (1+1), Pare, Despres (1+0), Ully, Finlay, Hazeldine, McKay, McLellan (0+1); Flyers scoring: Chiodo, Heidt (1+0), Pilon, Cichy, Martineau (0+1).