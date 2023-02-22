Fife Flyers: Challenge Cup final sold out at 11,000 capacity SSE Arena
Fife Flyers will take on Belfast Giants in front of an 11,000 capacity crowd in next week’s Challenge Cup final.
The showcase game at the SSE Arena in Belfast is now officially sold out
The match takes place on Wednesday, March 1 with a 7:00pm face-off - and Flyers are set to take one of their biggest travelling supports in many years across the Irish Sea.
Fans have snapped up ticket and travel packages since last week’s stunning semi-final victory over Sheffield Steelers.
And while they will be outnumbered by a huge home support, there is real excitement around the club as Flyers prepare for the first cup final in their EIHL era.
Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “It’s a real shot in the arm. It has generated excitement in the rink, and fans, and also in the town.
“The fans have waited a long time for this, so it’s fantastic so many are making it over next week.”
He added: “It is a fantastic accomplishment making the final, but just getting there is not enough.”
Fans who can’t make the midweek journey to Belfast can watch the game live at Styx in Kirkcaldy.
The Victoria Road venue has teamed up with the Official Supporters Club to screen the game in its function room. It will also be shown on screens in booths in the main room.