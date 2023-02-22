The showcase game at the SSE Arena in Belfast is now officially sold out

The match takes place on Wednesday, March 1 with a 7:00pm face-off - and Flyers are set to take one of their biggest travelling supports in many years across the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have snapped up ticket and travel packages since last week’s stunning semi-final victory over Sheffield Steelers.

Fife Flyers take on Belfast Giants in the cup final next week (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

And while they will be outnumbered by a huge home support, there is real excitement around the club as Flyers prepare for the first cup final in their EIHL era.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “It’s a real shot in the arm. It has generated excitement in the rink, and fans, and also in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have waited a long time for this, so it’s fantastic so many are making it over next week.”

He added: “It is a fantastic accomplishment making the final, but just getting there is not enough.”

Fans who can’t make the midweek journey to Belfast can watch the game live at Styx in Kirkcaldy.