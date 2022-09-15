The Canadian forward will lace up and make his season debut in the televised game against his former club, Dundee Stars, at Dundee Ice Arena.

He will then join his team-mates for Saturday’s long trip across the Irish Sea to face Belfast Giants before returning early on Sunday morning for the return game at Fife Ice Arena.

It’s a hectic start, but Lawrence’s addition will be welcomed by the team as it juggles some early season injury problems.

Chris Lawrence makes his season debut for Fife Flyers tonight (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The player has been coaching in Australia all summer, and his team’s progress to the play-off finals overlapped with the start of the EIHL campaign.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, was pleased to see him in the dressing room.

He said: “It’s great that Chris is here - he is a very welcome addition to the line up.

“While he has been coaching, he has also been on the ice, and he has the smarts when it comes to playing.

“He also adds more size and experience to our line-up.”

Flyers injured players will miss out tonight, but all three have hit the ice again.

Jonas Emmerdahl, Simon Fernholm and Mikael Johansson are on the road back, but the club won;t push them.

Dutiaume said: “All three have been on the ice at different stages which is always encouraging to see after a player has been out hurt.

“The biggest thing for us is we are not rushing them back too soon only to get injured again. We don’t want a situation where the injuries go from a week or two to long term.”

Flyers depart Fife early on Saturday morning to begin the long journey across the Irish Sea to meet Belfast Giants, returning to the Lang Toun early on Sunday to prepare for the return game at Fife Ice Arena.