Fife Flyers’  clinch Dundee Stars win to secure vital four-point weekend

They followed up a 3-2 overtime victory over Coventry Blaze on Saturday with a superb 4-1 road win at Dundee Stars.

Dillon Lawrence scored twice against his former club to put Flyers into a commanding position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zack Phillips scored on the powerplay to make it 3-0 with ten minutes left as Stars ran into penalty trouble - head coach Jeff Mason got a bench penalty for his troubles.

Dillon Lawrence is congratulated after netting against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Black)

Ryan Verrier got Stars’ only goal after 57 minutes, but Fife closed out the game with an empty net goal with 68 seconds left when Kamerin Nault scored.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, who ran the bench in the absence of head coach Todd Dutiaume, paid tribute to the players for their efforts across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The game had a play-off atmosphere. We challenged our guys to be better. We came in with purpose and pushed the pace.

“Goalscoring has been an issue lately so our focus was getting the puck to the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad