Fife Flyers’ clinch Dundee Stars win to secure vital four-point weekend
Fife Flyers made a clean sweep of the points this weekend to jump back into a play-off sport.
They followed up a 3-2 overtime victory over Coventry Blaze on Saturday with a superb 4-1 road win at Dundee Stars.
Dillon Lawrence scored twice against his former club to put Flyers into a commanding position.
Zack Phillips scored on the powerplay to make it 3-0 with ten minutes left as Stars ran into penalty trouble - head coach Jeff Mason got a bench penalty for his troubles.
Ryan Verrier got Stars’ only goal after 57 minutes, but Fife closed out the game with an empty net goal with 68 seconds left when Kamerin Nault scored.
Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, who ran the bench in the absence of head coach Todd Dutiaume, paid tribute to the players for their efforts across the weekend.
He said: “The game had a play-off atmosphere. We challenged our guys to be better. We came in with purpose and pushed the pace.
“Goalscoring has been an issue lately so our focus was getting the puck to the net.
“At 2-0 up, the momentum shifted with penalties and it was good for us to get that third goal to get a bit of a cushion, We didn’t sit back between the second and third. The players did a fabulous job.”