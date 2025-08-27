Fife Flyers: club bids to shuffle schedules to get new pre-season after games scrapped

Fife Flyers are pursuing all avenues to try to secure pre-season games after their Romanian opposition were hit by travel troubles and couldn’t make it to the Kingdom.

Corona Brasov were meant to play Flyers tonight (Thursday) and Saturday at Fife Ice Arena, but found themselves stuck after 48 hours on the go, forcing the postponement of both matches.

Flyers officials have spent the day trying to sort out alternative opposition to give new head coach Jamie Russell and his squad ice time before the start of the 2025-26 Challenge Cup next weekend.

The loss of Brasov as opponents at the 11th hour has made that even more difficult.

The ice is down and ready for action, but Flyers' pre-season plans have been thrown up in the air (Pic: fife Free Press)

The Romanians were originally scheduled to fly from Bucharest on Wednesday, but after boarding their aeroplane they were advised after a 90-minute wait that the flight had been cancelled.

The club worked with Flyers’ management to source alternative flights and flew into Istanbul last night, where they boarded a plane to Edinburgh this morning, only to be further advised that this alternative had also been cancelled. The Brasov management, staff and players had been attempting to travel to Scotland for 48 hours, which also resulted in them having to spend the night in Istanbul Airport.

In an update this afternoon, Flyers’ statement said: “Following discussions with a number of potential alternative opponents, it has become apparent that due to travel logistics and teams already having their pre-season schedules established, we have no alternative option other than to cancel both home games on Thursday and Saturday.

“We are currently working with the EIHL to potentially move around a number of fixtures to provide the players with pre-season games before we start the 2025/26 regular season.”

The club also apologised to fans who had snapped up advance tickets eager to see the new look team for the very first time.

“The statement added: “It has been highly frustrating for everyone involved, as, like you, we can’t wait to get back on the ice. However, these circumstances have very much been outwith our control. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding during the day.

“We appreciate fans will be looking for an update in relation to the tickets they have purchased for the pre-season games, further details on how to obtain refunds or transfer your tickets will be available in the next update.”