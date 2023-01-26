The last day to make changes is February 15, so the club still has several weeks to secure deals as active talks continue behind the scenes.

The aim is to underpin the push for the play-offs to ensure the club is part of the post-season competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flyers have already made a number of changes during the season with Jan Klotz offering temporary cover before former Dundee Stars skater, Chris Gerrie, was added to the squad, along with defenceman Seth Bafaro and forward Kamerin Nault, both new names to the UK game.

Reece Harsch high fives fans (Pic: Derek Young)

Young Scottish forward Scott Henderson also joined on a two-way deal with Solway Sharks.

But Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said the work was still on going behind the scenes.

He said: “We set out at the beginning of the season to get back into the play-offs to create the excitement and buzz, and we also wanted to qualify for the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

“We are looking at what options are available before the deadline - we want to ensure we are strong enough to make a push into the play-offs, to win that series and also look at the final.

“We have to fight to get there - qualifying is the first round, the second is then winning and making the play-off finals weekend again. It has been a while.”

One of the keys to clinching a top eight spot will be the outcome of head to head games against the clubs closest to them - Manchester storm, Glasgow Clan - who have finally hit a winning run after a horrendous start to the season -and Dundee Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And those games are starting to come thick and fast - they face Storm home and away within the next week followed by a road trip to Braehead.