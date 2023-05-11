Fife Flyers: club raises ticket prices but adds more games to season passes

The £3 increase for adults matches the figure set earlier this month by Dundee Stars as both clubs outlined prices and package deals for the 2023-24 campaign which is due to face off after the summer recess. Flyers have also added more games to their season ticket passes which offers major savings.

The club said the prices announced today were “reflective of inflation, the rising cost of doing business and putting out a professional product – both on and off the ice.”

The rises come on the back of a pattern of declining attendances and lack of success on the ice, with the team finishing in the bottom two for the third season in a row. Average crowds in Kirkcaldy last season were the poorest in the Elite League, which was worrying news for a gate-reliant club.

Flyers fans will have to fork out to watch their team next season (Pic: Derek Young)

Adult season tickets will now cost £540 but will include 30 games - three more than previous offers. The club pitched the package as a £4 saving per game.

It means season ticket holders will see all the league games plus the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Concessions for over 65s, students, disabled fans and carers, are £390, which works out at £13 per game, and children are £270.

Match day tickets for fans paying at the door will be £22 for adults, £16 for concessions - up £2 - and £11 for children, with a family ticket coming in at £58.

The club is also offering various discounts and incentives to fans as part of their season ticket packages.

Flyers’ new match day prices are in line with Dundee Stars - but the Kirkcaldy club’s season tickets are better value.

