Fife Flyers: coach aims to keep heads up as goals take toll on a ‘beaten down team’

Janis Voris in action for Fife Flyers against Coventry Blaze (Pic: Derek Young)

Fife Flyers discovered once again the old adage that Lady Luck looks in the opposite direction when you are on your knees.

The team made the long journey to Guildford Flames on Sunday and lost 7-1, but saw a goal washed out, and a challenge against a Flames’ counter also rejected. They came out fast and took an early lead before Flames grabbed the upper hand - and when the gap opened up, it was too much for the team to recover.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, admitted it was a disappointing result - Flyers have yet to log a win on the road in this league campaign -but focussed on the positives as he sought to shield his players.

“They came out with energy,” he said. “We put pressure on and deserved enough to get a goal - swiping pucks off their goal line and scoring goals that didn’t count sums up where we are at just now. We are a beaten down team. Once three or four go past, we kinda shut down. We are trying to choke out that attitude.”

The game saw new signing Charles-Antoine Paiement net his first goal for Flyers, while Janis Voris made consecutive starts in the net for the first time, with Shane Owen staying on the bench.

Voris took the ‘man of the match’ award on Saturday when Flyers battled hard against Coventry Blaze only to go down 3-1 to Coventry Blaze with the killer third in the final two minutes. His appearances came on the back of Owen taking himself out of the game against Glasgow Clan after conceding a seventh strike early in the third period. He went straight to the dressing-room, returning a few minutes later to sit on the bench.

Owen’s actions sparked some debate among fans. Curran clarified the situation, stating: “We wanted to get him out of there. We’re tired of leaving them out there for however many goals. We talked at the second and third breaks and he wanted to stay out there and fight for the club and fans - that’s the kind of guy he is. He was under the weather at the weekend but still here to show his support and hope to get him back to 100% soon.”