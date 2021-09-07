Fife Flyers coach captures signature of Latvian international

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume (Pic: Steve Gunn)

The international star is head coach Todd Dutiaume’s 14th signing ahead of the new season as he rebuilds his post-pandemic squad

The 6ft 1in right-hander joins Flyers from Polish side Zaglebie Sosnowiec, who play in the top flight of Polish ice hockey.

The 27-year-old arrives with title-winning pedigree having won the Italian top flight, Serie A, with Ritten where he made 40 appearances and scored 24 points from the blue line.

The side also went on to win the Italian Supercup in the same season.

Lescovs comes to Fife with a wealth of experience across Europe, having played in Poland, Italy, France, Romania and Russia.

He has also experienced success in his home country by being part of the Zemgale side that finished second in Latvia’s top-tier in season 2017-18 and won the second tier of Latvian hockey in 2015-16 with Daugavpils.

He has also made appearances for his country, icing twice with the Latvian national team.

Dutiaume said he was delighted with his latest capture.

The Candian is building a 19-strong rooster consisting of 14 imports and five Brits.

Lescov’s signing leaves five places left to fill.

“His pedigree and experience will be a welcome addition to the squad we are assembling,” he said.

“He has a great hockey IQ and reads the game extremely well, so he will complement our defence well.

“Imants can go both ways too though, he is good with his hands, a very skilled player and a strong presence on the blue line.

“I expect that he will complement our speedy forwards well as he likes to transition quickly from defence into attack.”

Flyers have back to back pre-season friendlies against Dundee Stars.

The teams meet in Tayside on Friday, September 17, and in Kirkcaldy on Saturday 18th.