Kyle Osterberg is on his way out of Fife Flyers after one season.

Head coach Tom Coolen confirmed the worst-kept secret in the league in a podcast launched this week by Fife Flyers as he updated his summer recruitment plans. You can listen to it in full here .

Osterberg was one of the stand out players in the league last season - his first in the UK after joining from DEL2 outfit, Eisbären Regensburg. He sat at the heart of the team and forged a stunning partnership with Troy Lajeunesse, and his work-rate, skill and goals had him on the radar of other clubs.

His new club has yet to announce his signing, but he will be back in Fife … in opposition.

Kyle Osterberg departs Fife Flyers after one season in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Derek Young)

Osterberg – winner of the Fife Free Press Mirror of Merit trophy – is the biggest departure so far from last season’s roster. Fellow forward Johan Erikkson has moved on to German third tier club, IceFighters Leipzig

Defenceman Sean Giles has joinedDEL2 outfit Eisbären Regensburg, while fellow blueliner Aleksi Makela is Poland bound to play with JKS Jastrzebie.

Coolen is now back in Canada where he is continuing to build his roster while, behind the scenes, meetings to discuss next season’s schedule are looking large. Also on his radar are pre-seaon games and an open training camp, all; of which will fall into place once the 2024-25 schedule is finalised. In the podcast Coolen hinted at possible German opposition and a touring university team from Quebec as possible warm-up opponents.

“We are working away behind the scenes,” he said. “There are lots of interesting things happening.”Key for fans is to see who is returning from last season’s roster - and who will be among the new faces.