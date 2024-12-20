Fife Flyers: coach on Kazakhs departure, and make or break festive programme

All Fife Flyers want for Christmas is a win.

The club head into the crucial festive programme marooned at the foot of the Elite League and any hopes of a second half push rest entirely on the team taking as many points as they can over the next few weekends.

Flyers face a testing double header against Belfast Clan this weekend - home on Saturday, away on Sunday - before plunging into the all-Scottish match-ups with Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars, the two teams directly above them, across Christmas and New Year. The results of those head to heads hold the key to their entire season.

Flyers are seven points behind ninth placed Stars with two games in hand, and Manchester Storm in eighth. The gap between them and Clan in seventh is 10 points. Coach Tom Coolen has to find ways of guiding his short-benched roster through each game, but his problems continue to stack up.

Lucas Chiodo is absent this weekend after flying home following a family bereavement and will miss both the games against Giants. Second line forward Ryan Foss is suspended for Saturday’s home game after being hit with a one-game ban and a fine for spearing by the Department of Player Safety (DOPS).

He is keeping his fingers cross that all paperwork is processed in time to hand new signing Kieran Craig a debut this weekend, and that Austin Farley returns after missing the weekend through injury - he skated in training in midweek, and the coach was hopeful he will lace up.

Craig is the first new signing since the club’s successful appeal to the EIHL Competitions Subcommittee to replace their Kazakhs - it was the only way they could make any more signings having used up their quota under this year’s roster rules. I understand they have been given the green light to sign two players in total, so Coolen has one more he could bring in if the club gives the green light. In reality, he needs both – and as soon as possible – if he has any hope of rescuing the season.

Craig comes to Kirkcaldy with a solid record as a point-per-game scorer. He came out of the same league as Flyers’ import Phelix Martineau.

Craig spent four seasons in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League he started with the Gatineau Olympiques. As the pandemic struck in his second season he was their top points scorer. In his senior year he was traded to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada where he was a point per game scorer - the sort of output Flyers need to kick-start their league campaign.

In 211 career QMJHL games, Craig posted 138 points and drew 164 penalty minutes. The 5’11, 190 lbs. forward then moved for the 2022-23 season to the other side of the Ottawa River to study psychology at Carleton University. He continued his point per game ratio with Carleton Ravens in the Canadian USports, leading them with 27 points in 27 games last season before beginning his professional career in the ECHL with Florida Everblades.

Coolen said: “He is a worker and is competitive - and those are good starting points.”

Craig’s arrival will certainly give the dressing room a boost after a tough series of losses on the ice and departures off ice.

Madi Dibhanbek has gone to play for Barys Astana in the, KHL, while Nikolai Shulga is back with Nomad Astana in Kazakhstan after leaving Kirkcaldy last week.. Maxim Musoriov - the first to walk - has joined Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk in his home country, while Artur Gatiyatov, who was cut from the squad early, is now with Chamonix in France.

The three who walked all cited cultural and language differences as factors preventing them from settling in. Coolen admitted the move to bring in the four Kazakhs hadn’t worked.

“I am very disappointed about it,” he said. “They were not able to adjust, found it hard to assimilate into the culture here, and they found the hockey difficult as well. It was maybe more physical than they expected, or were used to. They were not able to play with the confidence levels they had previously - they’d played in the world championship ‘A’ Pool and the other was the top forward in the Continental Cup, that’s a very good level of hockey, so, it added up.”

Coolen had hoped bringing four of them to Fife would help with the transition, but they struggled to find their feet in a new league and new country.

Drawing a line under the project, he added: “I am just trying to build us back up and move forward.”

> Fife Flyers’ defenceman Daniel Krenzelok is putting his Christmas suit up for auction as the club stages its CHAS fundraising weekend.

It takes place on Saturday when the team take on Belfast Giants at Fife Ice Arena. Krenzelok’s festive outfit will be up for grabs post-game along with the team’s official Christmas jerseys.

Flyers’ long association with CHAS goes back to season 1996/97 when then player-coach Mark Morrison reached out to Rachel House in Kinross. He drove the link, opening up the dressing-room to youngsters with life-limiting illnesses, and spending many hours with them and their families.

Tickets to win Krenzelok’s eye catching suit will be available on match night from the Supporters Club stall.The night will also see a visit from Santa in the bar/dining area