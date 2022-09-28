Mikael Johansson could be back in the line-up for a testing double header against Guildford Flames.

And there is a possibility Dillon Lawrence may also -after being out since injury during the game in Belfast on September 17.

Both are skating in practice, and Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is hopeful they could be ready for Saturday’s home match against a Flames side that has made a fine start to the new season.

Shane Owen in the thick of the action against Manchester Storm (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swedish forward Johansson has yet to play since pre-season after signing for the club in summer, missing the opening Challenge Cup games and first league weekend through injury.

Dutiaume said: “We are hopeful of a full line-up this weekend.

“Getting one guy back is a bonus, getting both back would be excellent, but we also have Jan Kloz in as cover so we won’t force anyone back, and give them the time they need to heal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting the forwards back in the line-up would be a huge boost after sticky start saw the team lose its opening weekend of league action.

“They are drivers of the lines we are running, so we are looking forward to getting them back,” said Dutiaume.

Flyers welcomed defencemen Jonas Emmerdahl and Simon Fernholm back at the weekend - Fernholm skating in his first games since joining the club.

“We’re a big fan of out defence team,” said the coach, “They are capable of doing a fantastic job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutiaume was also pleased to see Kloz added to the roster in time for last weekend’s games, even if the veteran Czech centreman had little time to prepare after arriving in Kirkcaldy late in the week.

“He had a 15-minute meeting with his team-mates when we went over systems and how he’d slot in - he got thrown in at the deep end, and that can be a tough adjustment, but he made some good plays and showed some good vision.

“One week on and he will have had time to settle in and learn more about the club.”